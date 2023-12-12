California, December 12: Three employees of a coffee shop in Northern California, United States, were fired after a video of them refusing to let a Jewish woman use the restroom where anti-Israel graffiti was discovered went viral. The incident took place at Oakland's Farley's East, and the woman wanted to take pictures of the graffiti. The employees may be seen on camera denying her access and uttering derogatory statements about Jews. The act was deemed "shocking and unacceptable" by the cafe's owners, who also announced that the employees were sacked.

The owners of Farley's East, Amy and Chris Hillyard, declared themselves "shocked and appalled" by the actions of their staff members and announced their firing. The firm is dedicated to creating a warm and inviting environment for all customers, according to Hillyard, who stated that the workers' actions "do not reflect the values of Farley's East".

Coffee House Employees Deny Jewish Woman Access to Restroom

SJW employees at Farley’s East in Oakland, CA prohibit Jewish customers from using the bathroom after graffiti such as “zionism = fascism” is written on the walls. Boycott Farley's and any other business that supports terrorism. pic.twitter.com/JeSg8gRzbu — Billy Ridgeway (@Billoncho777) December 8, 2023

"We do not tolerate any behaviour at Farley's that makes people feel unwelcome or unsafe. Because this act was not aligned with our values, the employees involved in the incident are no longer employed by Farley's", the cafe posted on its Facebook page. What began as a civil dialogue between our staff and a Jewish customer escalated into a situation that was shocking and unacceptable. Events like these strike fear in the Jewish community and perpetuate the rise of anti-Semitism in our community and around the world, it added.

As human beings, our hearts hurt for every single person who's been affected by the pain and suffering that's occurred in the Middle East since the harrowing events of October 7th. Nothing we say can adequately capture the pain and terror that Hamas inflicted on innocent civilians or the horrific suffering and loss of innocent Palestinian lives in Gaza since then. These difficult times should bring us together, not create division and stir anxiety and fear. We can and must do better, and this starts with us creating a safe space for anyone who patronizes our coffeehouse, the post further read.

