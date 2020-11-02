If we ever wanted a trailer of what's in store for 2020, someone would say a rerun of popular animated sitcom The Simpsons. The show notorious for showcasing things into the future, has referenced quiet a few times for what all has happened in 2020. Starting with the outbreak of a deadly disease, the murder hornets or the escape of the Annabelle doll. Now as people are gearing up for another major event of the US Presidential Elections, did you know that the last time when Trump emerged victorious in 2016, there was a Simpsons prediction for that too? Ahead of the US Presidential Election Results for 2020, let us take a look at The Simpsons prediction about Donald Trump.

A few weeks ago, during the US Presidential debates, another supposed claim about the show making a prediction of it went viral on social media but it turned out to be fake. But any slight prediction from The Simpsons about Donald Trump has always caught all eyes. But during 2016 win, an episode of the show went viral which mentioned of "President Trump." In the year 2000, Season 11 episode "Bart to the Future," showed Lisa Simpson as the future president, and was seen talking to her secretary about the debt crisis left by former President Trump.

Here's The Simpsons Episode About Predicting President Donald Trump:

In November 2016, the prediction did come true as Donald Trump beat Hillary Clinton to become 45th President of the United States. As Trump stands against Joe Biden in the final days before the big election on November 3, it remains to be seen if The Simpsons prediction comes true twice in a row! In case, it does The Simpsons saw it coming twice, should we say?

