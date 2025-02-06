Mumbai, January 6: A routine thrift store visit turned into an unexpected jackpot for John Carcerano after he unknowingly purchased a rare Chinese porcelain plate for just INR 437 at a Goodwill store in Evanston, Chicago, which turned out to be a 250-year-old Qing Dynasty. The 18th-century Chinese armorial export plate, which was tucked under a modern dish, turned out to be worth around INR 4.3 Lakh. Carcerano made the discovery in October last year, turning his lucky find into a valuable collector’s item.

Newsweek Reported that, at first, Carcerano sifted through the cart along with other shoppers, unaware of the treasure buried beneath. It was only after stepping away that something caught his eye. Rhe distinctive design peeking from under a contemporary plate. Acting on instinct, he retrieved it and took a quick photo using Google Lens. Within minutes, he discovered that a similar plate had recently sold for INR 3.8 Lakhs.

Realizing the rarity of his find, Carcerano wasted no time in purchasing it. "Only two of these have ever been sold in the last 50 years of auction history," he later shared with Newsweek, still in disbelief over his incredible luck.

After purchasing the plate for just INR 437, John Carcerano sought expert opinions to verify its authenticity. He consulted auction houses like Sotheby’s in New York, Bonhams, and Leslie Hindman’s in Chicago, providing detailed photos. A Chinese export specialist at Sotheby’s identified the piece as an 18th-century Chinese export armorial chamfered rectangular platter from the Qing dynasty’s Qianlong period, around 1775. Experts estimated its value between INR 3.8 Lakhs and USD 5.2 lakhs turning his thrift store gamble into an extraordinary find.

To further confirm its rarity, Carcerano turned to antique Chinese porcelain groups on Facebook. Collectors verified that the plate was not just valuable but in exceptional condition. “What makes my plate stand out is the condition—it was never used or eaten on; no scratches. It’s pristine,” he said, realizing he had unknowingly purchased a rare historical artefact worth thousands of dollars.

