ChatGPT experienced a global outage, and users were unable to access the AI chatbot, AP services, and Sora. OpenAI confirmed that the outage affected many users across the globe. Many people took to social media to report errors, and OpenAI even acknowledged the issue. After investigating the problem, they updated users after a few minutes, stating that the issue had been resolved and that ChatGPT was back online. However, even though the outage affected many users who depend on it for their work or assignments, they shared funny ChatGPT down memes, hilarious jokes, GIFs, and images. View the posts below. ChatGPT Down: Global Outage Hits ChatGPT, Sora and API; Incident Has Now Been Resolved, Says OpenAI.

ChatGPT Down Funny Memes

chatgpt is always down in the middle of doing my assignment pic.twitter.com/Sy7oJqmrcx — 𝒮. ❦ (@wonyricdiary) February 6, 2025

Is It My Complaining?

Chatgpt is down… I thought it got sick of me complaining omg ??? pic.twitter.com/sbqwfbTdWw — TobiMary🪐🖤⋆ (@tobimary_) February 6, 2025

LOL!!

Me, looking at my coworkers, wondering if they actually know anything since ChatGPT is down; but I don't know how to test them — since my ChatGPT is also down. pic.twitter.com/0OvVSP0qGe — SwiftOnSecurity (@SwiftOnSecurity) February 6, 2025

Rushing to X!

Everybody going to Twitter to see if chat gpt is down pic.twitter.com/kxWJiRIORR — Houston Sports Enjoyer (@YAE1722) February 6, 2025

Oh No!!

chatgpt down when i almost understood something pic.twitter.com/KkWbDuCNR9 — gelic* (@EventuallyRich) February 6, 2025

Oops

I think I broke chatGPT. I sent a super long input and now chatGPT is down. I am sorry everyone. pic.twitter.com/NDd7K7LpLj — Piotr Rochala (@rochal) February 6, 2025

ChatGPT Down Hilarious Jokes

when I use ChatGPT to help me study and it decides to crash #chatgptdown pic.twitter.com/j8CRTvGhkb — V :) (@vpenaa_) February 6, 2025

ROFL!

ChatGPT is down. Its those times that everyone fears😅 pic.twitter.com/G1DWfHkVoq — سامية عايش | Samya Ayish (@sayish) February 6, 2025

Just Checking

Me coming to X to see if ChatGPT is down for anyone else pic.twitter.com/2UpX8GFpSv — Aisys Androemeda (@Philosofries) February 6, 2025

ChatGPT Down Memes

chatgpt down and my hw is due in 15 mins pic.twitter.com/15MfRKR75B — doof 🔬 (@doofinc_) February 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)