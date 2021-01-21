Moments from the US Presidential Inauguration 2021 continue to entertain the social media users. The world watched the ceremony online, as Joe Biden sworn-in as USA’s 46th President. Kamala Harris also took oath as the new Vice President, becoming the first woman, Black person and first Asian-American to serve in the position. It is a historic moment for the country, and certainly many photos and videos from the Inauguration ceremony surfaced online. But the moment of the day’s ceremony has to be the interaction between VP Kamala Harris and former first lady, Michelle Obama. Her reaction to Harris’ swearing-in and the duo sharing a fist bump is going viral on the internet, sparking social celebration of black women. Netizens sure rejoice the power and pride.

There has been several pictures and videos from the Presidential Inauguration that has gone viral on the internet. Be it Kamala Harris’ niece, Meena Harris’ husband, Nikolas Ajagu’s pair of Dior Air Jordan 1s or the VP’s purple coat, social media at the moment is filled with photos and clips from the event. As President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris walked out of the Capitol building, many among the crowd came forward to congratulate them. Among them, was, of course, former President Barack Obama and former first lady, Michelle Obama. But it was the moment shared between Michelle and Harris that is winning the internet.

The VP’s reaction to the former first lady’s 'You Go Girl!' expression is a moment. The duo went on sharing a fist bump and hugging each other at the event. The moment, seemed to speak to the history both women had made in their different-yet-kindred roles in American politics.

Check Tweets:

'You Go Girl' Michelle Obama's Expression!

JOSEPH RAYSHAWN BIDEN, YOU BETTER DO WHAT YOU SAID YOU WAS GON DO! pic.twitter.com/euEh3wRkPZ — 🎈 مايك (@_countinstars_) January 20, 2021

Here's How Kamala Harris Reacted!

A powerful moment between Barack and Michelle Obama and VICE PRESIDENT Kamala Harris. #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/fHSGiDRMG2 — Emily Longeretta (@emilylongeretta) January 20, 2021

The Fist Bump!

Replaying this fist bump between #MichelleObama and #KamalaHarris on a loop 😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/XkwyQOj3jF — British GLAMOUR (@GlamourMagUK) January 20, 2021

The Power of Women!

michelle obama and kamala harris hugging 🥺 THE POWER OF WOMEN pic.twitter.com/yCEhVbt35d — al ❀ (@blnchettstreep) January 20, 2021

Here's Another Video:

Kamala Harris shares fists bumps with former U.S. President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama as well as other guests at the Biden-Harris inauguration pic.twitter.com/8mBcCqkapD — Reuters (@Reuters) January 20, 2021

The viral moment shared between the two embodied the force that is Black women. US Presidential Inauguration continues to trend, as people celebrate the historic swearing-in ceremony.

