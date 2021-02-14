Happy Valentine’s Day! The most memorable day is here, and we cannot keep calm. Social media is filled with cute love V-Day messages with couples sharing adorable moments too. Again for singles, they resort to funny Valentine’s Day memes and jokes. Indian dairy brand, Amul too joined the celebration by creating an adorable topical ad dedicated to Valentine’s Day 2021! The doodle shows a couple enjoying some ‘utterly butterly’ valentine date. Like all its previous topical ads, this is too has touched the netizens, and ‘V love it!’

Valentine’s Day is annually celebrated on February 14. Social media is filled with messages, wishes, funny memes and more, making it a fun day to remember. The Indian dairy brand is hugely active on Twitter, and on almost all the occasions, it never fails to participate and share wishes with followers. For Valentine’s Day 2021 too, they created the adorable doodle, and it’s so cute! The picture shows the animated couple enjoying their V-Day date time with some “utterly butterly” toast, while also holding flowers. “Happy Valentine’s Day!” reads the topical ad, with “V love it!” curved at the bottom of the image.

See Pic:

Isn’t it cute? Amul surely knows how to keep its followers hooked with its creativity. The latest doodle ad is yet another addition to its topicals on Twitter, and it sets the V-Day tone right! Happy Valentine’s Day!

