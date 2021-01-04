You may have heard the "Amen, A-women" references in shows as jokes or sarcastic remarks, BUT the 117th Congress ended his opening prayers with both 'Amen and A-Woman' stirring controversies on social media. Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, Missouri Democrat, delivered the opening prayer and while all he had to say was "amen," he also added "a-woman" and now the video has taken over social media. Transgender to Appear as Separate Category in Gender Classification of Prisoners in NCRB's Annual Publication of Prison Statistics 2020.

The democrat, ended his prayer "in the name of the monotheistic god," before finishing with "and the god known by many names by many different faiths. Amen and a-woman." In no time the video went viral on social media with netizens reminding him that "amen" isn't a gendered word and it doesn't require inclusivity.

Amongst all the other criticism, Rep. Guy Reschenthaler, Pennsylvania Republican lost no time in noting that "amen", indeed means "so be it," and gender doesn't have anything to do with it. "Amen is Latin for ‘so be it,' It’s not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable."

Rep. Lauren Boebert, Colorado Republican tweeted: "I guess the virtue signaling Democrats didn’t check the Hebrew [sic] etymology of the word ‘Amen’ to realize it has NOTHING to do with gender. But don’t let facts get in the way of a good virtue signal. Also, didn’t those words just get banned?"

The prayer to open the 117th Congress ended with "amen and a-women." Amen is Latin for "so be it." It's not a gendered word. Unfortunately, facts are irrelevant to progressives. Unbelievable. pic.twitter.com/FvZ0lLMDDr — Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (@GReschenthaler) January 3, 2021

By definition "Amen is a word that came to English from Latin, which got it from Greek, which got it from Aramaic, which got it from Hebrew (technically, Aramaic may have had it anyway, before it became the standard language of the Jewish people a few centuries before the time of Christ).”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 04, 2021 10:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).