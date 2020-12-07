New Delhi, December 7: National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) informed the Delhi High Court on Monday that it has agreed to include transgender as a separate category in the gender classification of prisoners in their annual publication of prison statistics 2020.

A public suit was filed in the Delhi High Court seeking a direction to the NCRB to recognise and classify transgenders as a separate third gender in their annual publication of prison statistics. Transgender Persons to Get ID-Cards as Centre Launches Portal to Issue Certificate of Identity, Know How to Apply.

The PIL, filed by law graduate Karan Tripathi, sought immediate and urgent intervention of the court as the process of data collection for the next annual publication of the Prison Statistics report 2020 by the NCRB, which is already underway.

Last month, the Centre launched a portal for transgenders. The portal will allow transgender persons to get identity cards by declaring their self-perceived gender identity. The ID-cards will be issued by the district magistrate.

