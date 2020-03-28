Viral Videos of the Week: Google 3D Animals to Dalgona Coffee, 7 Trends and Clips That Shows How Netizens Are Spending Their Quarantine

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Life during quarantine seems pretty tough. People are finding ways for survival. Thanks to social media, the time is passing well. We all are spending way too much time on our phone, more than ever and coming up with creative ideas to maintain social in the distance. This week, we have seen a lot of challenges, videos and memes becoming an internet sensation. The Dalgona Coffee, for instance, which has taken social media users by storm. The nicely whipped thick cream coffee is what everyone is making to beat the laziness and get that extra kick to work from home while quarantining. Again, Google introduced 3D animals in a bid to entertain the kids, but it has become a hit among adults. So, here are seven trends and clips from the week that shows how netizens are spending their quarantine.

1. Google 3D Animals

Buster didn’t even wake up this morning when there was a panda eating breakfast in our house! 🐼😉. Don’t worry, it wasn’t real. You can try this too using Google AR Animals. Just Google the name of an animal & click on ‘view in 3D’. I wonder what animals you can find? 🤔🦁🐯🐰🐜 pic.twitter.com/jrXZI9G5WI — Antonine Primary 4/3 (@mrsgillespie15) March 27, 2020

Animals are giving company to people during the quarantine. From tiger and giant panda to lion and penguin, Google 3D animals are a hit as social media users are sharing clips and photos of the animals visiting them in 3D.

2. UK Citizens, Politicians and Royals Clap for NHS Workers

LONDON. We just sent a message loud and clear to every single NHS worker: 💙 You truly are the best of us 💙 Your hard work and dedication is saving lives every single day 💙 We couldn't be more grateful@GSTTnhs #ClapForCarers pic.twitter.com/ZfmBIB6glb — Mayor of London (gov.uk/coronavirus) (@MayorofLondon) March 26, 2020

People in the United Kingdom applauded the National Health Service (NHS) workers who are in the frontline battling the deadly coronavirus. Videos and pictures soon surfaced on social media showing individuals applauding from their balconies to show their gratitude to NHS workers.

3. Civet Spotted on the Empty Road in Kerala

@ParveenKaswan Parveen bhai,pl kindly cud you confirm if this info is correct. "Spotted Malabar civet... A critically endangered mammal not seen until 1990 resurfaces for the first time in calicut town.. seems mother earth is rebooting!" pic.twitter.com/JWtZpbh1ye — Narayan Mahadevan (@tmnarayan) March 27, 2020

A video shows a civet walking on the zebra crossing of an empty road during daytime in the Meppayur Town, Kozhikode, Kerala, India. It was spotted strolling across the street, which usually is crowded.

4. Dalgona Coffee

The whipped thick cream coffee has become a go-to for people at home during the quarantine. Since it is effortless to make with just four ingredients, the dalgona coffee instantly became a hit among social media users. Almost everyone seems to show off their skill in making the creamy coffee.

5. Getting A Date Via Drone

I can’t believe this actually worked and yes this is a real story pic.twitter.com/X5KbBl0qIe — Jeremy Cohen (@jerm_cohen) March 22, 2020

A guy from Brooklyn, identified as Jeremy Cohen saw a girl practising her dance routine on her terrace. He waved to her and sent a drone with his number on it. And they both started talking! Jeremy even shared that the two also had a date, both sitting in their own balconies.

6. Old Video of Human Pretending to be Dog Went Viral

Me pretending to be a dog to trick the coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QFYUNOqxXy — Jamil 🦍❗️ (@TopShotMilX2) March 23, 2020

People on Twitter shared a video clip showing a woman who is seen striding on both her hands and legs effortlessly. The woman in the video is identified as Ayla Kirstine from Norway who went viral in 2019, for being able to walk like a dog and jump like a horse.

7. Viral Challenges

As pandemic-induced social distancing pushes more and more people to the solitude of the home, self-isolators have come up with their ways to keep all the spirits up. From Gesture Challenge to I Am A Savage Challenge, many viral trends are keeping the users entertained.

These are the seven videos that have gone viral on social media. The clips show how netizens are spending every day, while being in quarantine. We hope the time ends soon, and people keep getting more creative. Happy weekend!