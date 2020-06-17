Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Weird Green Glow Spotted Around Mars, Netizens Say Red Planet Added Earth in Its Close Friends' Group (Check Funny Reactions)

Viral Team Latestly| Jun 17, 2020 05:15 PM IST
Mars green glow (Photo Credits: Twitter)

While people on earth are seeing its share of problems to deal with this year, looks like there's something interesting happening up in space too. Scientists have found a green glow around the atmosphere of Mars. The European Space Agency's Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spotted this emerald lining around the red planet's atmosphere. While this phenomenon of green light is not rare, it is the first time it has been spotted around another planet. There is a scientific explanation for it, but netizens have their own interpretation. Referring to the story feature on social media apps, people have made funny comments on Mars adding Earth to its close friends' list, or uploading its first story. Some others have speculated the aliens as well. China to Look for Aliens Officially from September Using a Giant Telescope 'FAST', Say SETI Scientists.

As per Space.com, This green glow is a result of oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light. Interestingly, this has been predicted to be around Mars for around 40 years but it is the first time it was captured with the TGO. This occurrence is similar to auroras that are generated with charged particles. The glow in the night is caused by the interaction of sunlight with atoms and molecules in the air. With the help of a special observing mode and advanced instrument NOMAD, they spotted the green glow around the red planet. It is a thing of interest for all scientists studying the red planet, but netizens have funny reactions. UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP.

Check The Pic of the Green Glow Here:

Check Some of the Funny Reactions to This Piece of News:

Close Friends!

Aliens Want to Become Friends

Part of Future Textbooks

Mars Put a Insta Story

Hahaha

Or its Vegetarian?

The science aside, people are cracking funny jokes as reactions to this latest find. For those who are not too keen into learning the science and mechanism of this light, these reactions are sure hilarious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
