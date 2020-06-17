Weird Green Glow Spotted Around Mars, Netizens Say Red Planet Added Earth in Its Close Friends' Group (Check Funny Reactions)

While people on earth are seeing its share of problems to deal with this year, looks like there's something interesting happening up in space too. Scientists have found a green glow around the atmosphere of Mars. The European Space Agency's Trace Gas Orbiter (TGO) spotted this emerald lining around the red planet's atmosphere. While this phenomenon of green light is not rare, it is the first time it has been spotted around another planet. There is a scientific explanation for it, but netizens have their own interpretation. Referring to the story feature on social media apps, people have made funny comments on Mars adding Earth to its close friends' list, or uploading its first story. Some others have speculated the aliens as well. China to Look for Aliens Officially from September Using a Giant Telescope 'FAST', Say SETI Scientists.

As per Space.com, This green glow is a result of oxygen atoms emitting a particular wavelength of light. Interestingly, this has been predicted to be around Mars for around 40 years but it is the first time it was captured with the TGO. This occurrence is similar to auroras that are generated with charged particles. The glow in the night is caused by the interaction of sunlight with atoms and molecules in the air. With the help of a special observing mode and advanced instrument NOMAD, they spotted the green glow around the red planet. It is a thing of interest for all scientists studying the red planet, but netizens have funny reactions. UFO and Alien Invasion Funny Memes Trend Online: Netizens Make Hilarious Jokes on 'What More in 2020?' After Pentagon Releases Video of UAP.

Check The Pic of the Green Glow Here:

New #science from #Mars! Scientists using my @ExoMars_NOMAD instrument have detected glowing green oxygen in the atmosphere of the Red Planet – the first time this emission has been seen around a planet other than Earth 👍 Details: https://t.co/wcYLCG6rU3 📷 Artist's impression pic.twitter.com/AtLeMeWUYE — ExoMars orbiter (@ESA_TGO) June 15, 2020

Check Some of the Funny Reactions to This Piece of News:

Close Friends!

Mars added us to “Close Friends” https://t.co/bTrLRGuKi4 — Diablo 👯‍♀️ fan acc (@bloodlinethief) June 16, 2020

Aliens Want to Become Friends

The aliens that live there seem to want to become friends it seems — abi | kinda ia (@kingofmyheartss) June 17, 2020

Part of Future Textbooks

“First signs to move to Mars appeared in 2020” - Textbooks in 2050 — maniac (@heyusman) June 17, 2020

Mars Put a Insta Story

Mars has updated insta stories — Amit (@maniarz) June 17, 2020

Hahaha

Or its Vegetarian?

Mars is vegetarian #Mars — The Gora Madrasi 🇮🇳 (@ashwinreddy1) June 17, 2020

The science aside, people are cracking funny jokes as reactions to this latest find. For those who are not too keen into learning the science and mechanism of this light, these reactions are sure hilarious.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).