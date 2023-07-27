If you have been scrolling on Instagram, you would have seen videos related to real estate homes, with the dialogue, “Aajao Dikha Dunga.” Going by the username Property Transaction Guru, this real estate broker has gained immense praise on social media. His unique style of showing properties with his patented dialogue “Aajao Dikha Dunga” in every video has been imitated and given rise to several other memes and funny videos. But who is the man behind this viral creator? His name is Bhawesh Kaware, and in this article, we will explore his work and his journey to becoming a viral creator in the past few days. #BlueTickMemes: Netizens Share Hilarious Memes, Jokes and Videos on Instagram After the Platform Starts Meta Blue Ticks Subscription.

Who is Bhawesh Kaware?

Bhawesh Kaware is a broker who lives in Kanjurmarg, Mumbai. He also has a real estate mandates company. Mandates are agreements between a property owner and a real estate agent which gives them the exclusive rights to market the property on behalf of the owner. He also helps developers to gain insights into what the consumers what at a particular location. He helps analyse the market demands to help build construction projects. He began his journey on social media recently to market different homes. Twitter Limit Memes and Hilarious Jokes Go Viral After Elon Musk-Owned Social Media Platform Fixes Number of Posts For Users.

He does not have a solid educational background but has completed his 12th standard. His initial work was sitting in a chicken shop, and it helped him deal with different types of customers. He also has a real estate background, with his father being a developer. A little part of his revenue comes from the homes he does market and sells. He is also into selling homes from different developers.

He started his journey on social media from TikTok and was inclined to make videos for entertainment. But he eventually clubbed his joy to help his real estate business. His speaking style has only grown popular, which has amassed him a massive following of close to 3.5 lakh followers. In a recent video, he revealed that he is now getting a lot of brand collaborations, but he prefers earning from selling his real estate.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 27, 2023 11:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).