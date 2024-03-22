New Delhi, March 22: Grecia Munoz, recently been put into the limelight, not just for her accomplishments in the fashion industry but also for her personal life. She gained widespread attention following her marriage to Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal.

The relationship between Grecia Munoz and Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal is a blend of glamour and corporate success, making a new chapter in both their lives. Their wedding might attract many, as it brings together two individuals from different professional backgrounds. Deepinder Goyal-Grecia Munoz Wedding: Zomato CEO Marries Mexican Model-Enterpreneur, Takes Honeymoon Trip With Wife.

Grecia Munoz's Instagram bio provides information of her journey, stating "Born in Mexico ...now at home in India." This simple phrase describes her transition from her native country to her new life in India. Her profile also announces her achievement as the winner at the Metropolitan Fashion Week in 2022, highlighting her success in the fashion world.

Grecia Munoz is a Mexican model who is well-known on the international fashion stage. Her career picked up when she was crowned the winner at the Metropolitan Fashion Week in the United States in 2022. Munoz has also described herself as a television host.

Her personal life took a romantic turn when she met Deepinder Goyal, the CEO of Zomato, a leading food delivery platform in India. The couple's relationship grew, leading to their marriage. According to reports, they celebrated their marriage privately and enjoyed a honeymoon in February 2024. Zomato Launches ‘Pure Veg Mode’: Deepinder Goyal Announces ‘Pure Veg Fleet’ With Vegetarian Riders From Eateries That Don’t Serve Meat.

Deepinder Goyal is also a well-known businessman who co-founded Zomato in 2008. His leadership has seen the company grow into a giant in food delivery sector. Goyal had married Kanchan Joshi his first wife whom he supposedly meet while studying at IIT Delhi. Deepinder Goyal is now in a new chapter of his life, with his second marriage to Mexican model, Grecia Munoz.

