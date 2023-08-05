Mumbai, August 5: Mahek Bukhari, a 24-year-old TikTok star was recently convicted in a double murder case for engineering a fatal vehicle crash that killed two young men in London, United Kingdom. The Leicester Crown Court also convicted Mahek Bukhari's mother Ansreen Bukhari for her alleged involvement in the double murder case. The victims were identified as Saqib Hussain and Hashim Ijazuddin.

The victims both 21, reportedly died after their car was rammed off the road in February 2022. The jury of Leicester Crown Court reached the verdict after 28 hours of deliberation in a three-month-long trial. While Mahek Bukhari and her mother Ansreen Bukhari have been convicted, it is important to know who Mahek Bukhari is. Mahek Bukhari Convicted in Double Murder Case: British-Pakistani TikTok Influencer, Her Mother Ansreen Bukhari Found Guilty of Murdering Two Men in Fatal Vehicle Crash.

Who Is TikTok Star Mahek Bukhari?

Mahek Bukhari is a 24-year-old TikTok star and social media influencer of Pakistani heritage. She is presently living in the United Kingdom.

Mahek Bukhari is also known as "Maya" to her followers. She has over 1,20,000 followers on TikTok, the Chinese video-sharing app.

The mother-daughter duo were found guilty of murdering two men in a fatal car crash which took place in Leicestershire.

The 24-year-old social media star found fame on TikTok after she started posting videos on the Chinese video-sharing app in 2019.

Mahek Bukhari makes content on topics including clothing hauls, makeup, dancing and even lip-syncing videos.

Once Mahek Bukhari shared a video with her mother Ansreen Bukhari which had an audio titled "Hot Mom check".

Mahek Bukhari has posted numerous videos with her mother between 2019 to 2022 where the duo can be seen dancing and lip-syncing to different audios.

Bukhari's recent video was with her mother Ansreen Bukhari with the caption reading, "To the women who birthed me, I appreciate you so much".

Her last video was about her fake eyelashes which she shared on February 7, 2022, nearly four days before the "deliberate high-speed crash" in Leicestershire.

The evidence presented during the case's trial revealed that Mahek Bukhari allegedly set up a trap for deceased Saqib Hussain after she invited him for a meeting under false pretences. Prosecutors told the court stated that Mahek Bukhari laid the trap in response to Hussain's threats to divulge details of his affair with Mahek Bukhari's mother, Ansreen Bukhari.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 05, 2023 08:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).