Mumbai, April 7: In a shocking incident that took place in Afganistan, the counter-intelligence unit of the Taliban is said to have captured a popular YouTuber named Miles Routledge. Miles Routledge, who is a well know YouTuber is said to have been detained by the militant force since January 2023. Besides Miles, two other UK nationals have also been detained.

Miles Routledge, who is well known as "Lord Miles" among his followers is known for visiting the "most dangerous places" on earth. It is said that Miles has suffered the consequences of his own decisions after he was reportedly detained by the Taliban, which has been gaining a foothold in Afghanistan. Afghanistan: 3 Journalists Arrested by Taliban Forces.

As per reports, Miles and the two UK nationals were allegedly detained in Kabul by the Taliban's General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI). The 23-year-old YouTuber from the United Kingdom gained fame in 2021 when his videos showing his daredevil exploits in the world’s most dangerous places went viral on social media.

Interestingly, Miles had also performed daredevil stunts in Afghanistan too which brought him global recognition online. Reports also suggest that Miles was arrested with two Polish nationals on March 2. The two Polish nationals have been identified as Adrian Wojcik and Roman Bilski. Taliban’s Decision Banning Women from Working with UN Will Threaten Vulnerable Afghans: Antony Blinken.

It is being reported that the group was detained on suspicion of engaging in "suspicious activities". They are now being questioned by Taliban authorities. While there are no confirmed reports as to why Miles was detained by the Taliban, reports suggest said that he must have been in Afghanistan in order to shoot videos for his YouTube channel and other social media platforms.

Miles's claim to fame is also the fact that he gained popularity as a "war tourist" after he managed to escape Afghanistan during Kabul's fall in 2021.

