Social media influencer Misha Agarwal has passed away. The news was confirmed by her family on Instagram. A post on Misha Agrawal's Instagram reads, "Misha Agrawal April 26, 2000 - April 24, 2025 It is with a heavy heart that we share the heartbreaking news of Misha Agrawal's passing. Thank you all for the love and support you showed her and her work. We are still trying to come to terms with this immense loss." The post also asked people and followers to keep Misha Agrawal in their thoughts and to continue to carry her spirit in their hearts. As per the post, Misha Agrawal passed away on April 24, two days before her 25th birthday. She has over 340,000 followers on Instagram. Misha Agrawal gained popularity for her relatable humour and takes on daily life. Taking to the comments section, actor Parul Gulati wrote, "Ideally it's her birthday today.... Please tell me is it something like she is reborn today... now that she'll be 25 today... please... ritu you have said "don't worry we'll keep her alive in our hearts" please tell us what is going on (sic)." Tanya Mittal Lied About Being Brand Ambassador of UP and MP Tourism? Both States Deny Having Any Association With Instagram Influencer After Netizens Demand Her ‘Removal’ Over Her ‘Terrorism Has No Religion’ Video.

Influencer Misha Agrawal Passes Away

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Misha Agrawal (@themishaagrawalshow)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)