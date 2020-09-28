In a recent case of abandonment, a woman was ditched by her sperm donor who impregnated her after she separated from her drunk husband with whom she had the IVF baby in the first place. She was living separately from her husband after he used to get drunk and accuse her of bearing a child that wasn't his via IVF although, he approved of it himself. Soon the donor person and the woman fell in love and then when she was carrying his child, he "took away" the two sons she had via IVF with his sperms calling them "his". The 45-year-old woman has now been lodged at the Sakhi One Stop Centre run by the Gujarat government after she contacted the shelter one week ago, as per Times Now.

Sheela fell in love with a man from Vastral and the two got married. After four years, Sheela underwent IVF treatment to bear children and gave birth to twin sons as she could not have a natural pregnancy. During the treatment, Sheela and her husband met a man who agreed to donate his sperm to them. The process was successful and the couple became parents to two sons. For the next 5 years, there was no disruption in the couple's marriage and they lived happily. The marriage, however, hit a rough patch when Sheela's husband started drinking. The couple started arguing about the fact that the twins were not the husband's sons.

Sheela made an attempt to explain to her husband that he had proposed the idea of IVF treatment and that she had no contact with the donor. However, when the frequent arguments did not end, Sheela started living separately from her husband.

Sheela started working as a domestic help to sustain herself and her sons and earned over Rs 15,000, The Times of India reported. During this time, the woman ran into the donor who ran a coaching centre. Allegedly, the donor was aware of the problems Sheela had been facing. Sheela and the donor became friends and with time, they started courting each other. The donor helped Sheela with her kids. Around 5 months ago, Sheela became pregnant and when she proposed marriage to the donor, he allegedly refused.

