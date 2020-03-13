World Sleep Day 2020: From Funny Memes and GIF Images, to Infographics, Here's Everything Twitterverse Is Sharing on the Day Dedicated to Slumber

World Sleep Day 2020 (Photo credits: Pixabay & File Image)

Did you sleep well? It is World Sleep Day 2020 today. One day dedicated to sleep. It helps spread awareness about how much can healthy naps benefit your body and help prevent other conditions like heart diseases, etc. The burden of sleep problems is only increasing and it doesn't just have medical but social consequences as well. It is important to include a complete 8 hours of sleep or prevention sleep disorders like sleep apnea, etc. But we really have stopped considering its importance. Sleep is probably the best thing to happen to us throughout the 24 hours time and we only realised this as we grew up. How to go to bed on time; late sleepers can advance sleep time by 2 hours with this trick.

There was a time when as kids we thought being sent to sleep was a punishment, but now? We could do anything to get that complete 8 hours of sleep and wake up fresh the next morning. But it is our lifestyle that hardly allows us a good 5 hours sleep. Twitterverse woke up with #WorldSleepDay trending amid this coronavirus outbreak in India. Sleep Myths on Snoring and Drinking Before Bedtime Busted by Researchers.

People are sharing posts that include everything from infographics to memes and jokes as well on Twitter. On the other hand, people are also sharing their experiences with sleep and also ways to make sure you get your 8 hours of sleep every day. Let's take a look at what's going viral on social media this World Sleep Day:

#WorldSleepDay is celebrated today. From an infant to elderly person. From officer in highest position to a laborer all of us need healthy sleep to rejuvenate. #MintWorx wish all of you are blessed with sound #sleep every night... pic.twitter.com/Fh2V4soYzV — MintWorx (@mint_worx) March 13, 2020

Benefits of Sleep

#WorldSleepDay The goal is to celebrate the benefits of good and healthy sleep and to draw society's attention to the burden of sleep problems and their medical, educational, and social aspects, and to promote the prevention and management of sleep disorders. pic.twitter.com/GW9A1vNr3C — Shishir Gamang (@shishirgamang) March 13, 2020

World Sleep Day On Friday The 13th

This year #WorldSleepDay is Friday the 13th of March!😱 Aramis & Porthos are ready to celebrate... 🎉🛏 💤 pic.twitter.com/nyGp07Aaai — Australian Dog Lover (@OzDogLover) March 12, 2020

We've All Been There

Happy World sleep day😪😴 Koi class me soyega nhii😌😁 Also me : 😴😴 #WorldSleepDay pic.twitter.com/2PrspfPv9g — Aditi🦋 (@Sev_Khamani) March 13, 2020

World Sleep Day 2020

Sleep now little buddy, put your cares away, nappy with a happy face… for today is #WorldSleepday 😴👬 pic.twitter.com/bEzOxiJyg7 — The B🐸🐸k of Mormon (@bookofmormonuk) March 12, 2020

Happy World Sleep Day to everyone out there. Make sure that you do whatever it takes to sleep well. Once you make this lifestyle change in your life, you are going to be thankful all your life, while keeping diseases at bay.