World Sleep Day 2020: From Funny Memes and GIF Images, to Infographics, Here's Everything Twitterverse Is Sharing on the Day Dedicated to Slumber
World Sleep Day 2020 (Photo credits: Pixabay & File Image)

Did you sleep well? It is World Sleep Day 2020 today. One day dedicated to sleep. It helps spread awareness about how much can healthy naps benefit your body and help prevent other conditions like heart diseases, etc. The burden of sleep problems is only increasing and it doesn't just have medical but social consequences as well. It is important to include a complete 8 hours of sleep or prevention sleep disorders like sleep apnea, etc. But we really have stopped considering its importance. Sleep is probably the best thing to happen to us throughout the 24 hours time and we only realised this as we grew up. How to go to bed on time; late sleepers can advance sleep time by 2 hours with this trick.

There was a time when as kids we thought being sent to sleep was a punishment, but now? We could do anything to get that complete 8 hours of sleep and wake up fresh the next morning.  But it is our lifestyle that hardly allows us a good 5 hours sleep. Twitterverse woke up with #WorldSleepDay trending amid this coronavirus outbreak in India. Sleep Myths on Snoring and Drinking Before Bedtime Busted by Researchers.

People are sharing posts that include everything from infographics to memes and jokes as well on Twitter. On the other hand, people are also sharing their experiences with sleep and also ways to make sure you get your 8 hours of sleep every day. Let's take a look at what's going viral on social media this World Sleep Day:

Benefits of Sleep

World Sleep Day On Friday The 13th

We've All Been There

World Sleep Day 2020

Happy World Sleep Day to everyone out there. Make sure that you do whatever it takes to sleep well. Once you make this lifestyle change in your life, you are going to be thankful all your life, while keeping diseases at bay.