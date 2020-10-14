World Students' Day is observed on the birth anniversary of former Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam's birthday. In 2010, the United Nations declared October 15 as World Students' Day in the memory of Kalam, a scientist and great teacher. As we celebrate World Students' Day 2020, we bring to you some cool GIFs to share with your friends and family. During times of COVID-19 as students are a home studying through a virtual medium, they surely miss their school days. Reminiscing the good old school days, we bring to some funny GIFs and WhatsApp messages that will not only remind you of your enjoyable time with friends but also those a lot of other things. World Students' Day 2020 Wishes: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories, SMS and Messages to Send Students.

This World Students' Day 2020, share these GIFs and bring a smile on the faces of children who want to go back to school at the earliest. You can also send World Students' Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to your friends and family and help them remember their school days all over again. We are sure these funny GIFs are going to leave you laughing for long. World Students' Day 2020: From 'Ratta Maar' to 'Masterji Ki Aa Gayi Chitthi', Songs That Pupils Will Relate to on APJ Abdul Kalam's Birth Anniversary.

Your Study Partner in Library

When the Teacher Finally Leaves After a Boring Lecture

Reaction on Meeting Your School Besties:

That Day When Teacher Had to Run Out of Class

You And Your BFF On The Day You Get Pocket Money

When The Funniest One in Class Cracks a Joke!

The Happiest Day in Life:

How did you like these GIFs? We are sure it reminded you of your school days and the things you did together with your friends. This World student Day as we all are at homes, send these relatable images to your dear ones and remember those childhood memories all over again. We wish everyone who is a student for life, a Happy Students Day!

