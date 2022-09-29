A military court recently sentenced a Myanmar OnlyFans model to six years in jail for sharing photos on the adult membership site and further platforms. The woman, Nang Mwe San, was a former doctor who had been charged two weeks ago for "harming culture and dignity", according to military authorities. Reportedly, she took part in protests against the military, which grasped power in 2021 in a coup. Ukrainian Model Daria Molcha, Arrested For No Indian Visa, Released From Gorakhpur Jail.

Check Out The Tweet To Read The Whole Story:

Myanmar OnlyFans model sentenced to six years jail https://t.co/wJ27arq0ny — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) September 28, 2022

