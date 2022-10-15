A mother who started sharing XXX pics and videos on OnlyFans to increase her revenue thinks her neighbours are attempting to stifle her so their spouses won't see her stuff. Yes, the 29-year-old Laura Whyte claimed that she went from making just £35 (3,224.03 Indian Rupee) a week to earning £4,000 (3,68,467.31 Indian Rupee) a month. In September of last year, she signed up for the XXX website, where she swiftly established a fan base. People have been raking millions on the new way of serving 18+content that has given major autonomy to most XXX creators. Many OnlyFan creators have left their daily jobs to join this XXX website. Just recently, teacher-turned-OnlyFans star aka XXX model for the 18+ platform is pregnant with her ex-student's baby.

The mother of two claimed that locals in her area have also shown her unfavourable attention because of her newfound job. She alleges that she has received anonymous communications, some of which contain threats to contact the police. Laura, who resides in the remote Scottish community of Aberchirder, claimed that if she doesn't remove her XXX content, people have threatened to contact social services. Six months after opening the account, in March 2022, according to Laura, she began getting communications. When she saw that people she knew had been seeing her Instagram story, where she had promoted her OnlyFans, she realised the messages had started about the same time.

She claims that one anonymous message threatened to report her posts as "pornography" and gave her 24 hours to remove them. Others, according to her, appeared to come from other local women warning her that there would be "trouble" if their partners discovered her account. Laura claimed that she receives so many reports that maintaining her accounts is difficult. Despite this, she claimed that her employment with OnlyFans has given her more self-assurance and less depression.

The money has allowed Laura to live the life she's always wanted, so she says she won't let the messages stop her. A case involving extreme punishment for having a XXX OnlyFans account, a former doctor was found guilty by a military court in Myanmar of "harming culture and dignity," a judgement that has been criticised for being politically motivated.

XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans!

