Another video of XXX OnlyFans & TikTok Star Jamie-Lee Mccabe is going viral but this time it is less sex-related and more disgusting. A horrible incident sees this gorgeous OnlyFans star licking an escalator railing for seven seconds. YES, licking an escalator railing that has all kinds of dirt and scary germs. Boozed-up Jamie-lee McCabe, 30, triggered a flood of outraged responses. At the Melbourne Cup, McCabe was caught on camera by her brother dragging her tongue up the rail while donning an elegant charcoal grey outfit and a black fascinator. McCabe leans forward while holding a can of Smirnoff, her phone, and a vaporizer while a man's voice says: "We're going to party - party hardy." Australian XXX OnlyFans Star, Bailey Scarlett Shares 'Disgusting' Request Fetish Freaks Make for Insane Amount of Money! Everything You Need to Know.

She said to the SUN: "I think I was licking down the side of it. I did have black s*** in my mouth by the end of it so I'm thinking it was also possibly part of the handrail. If I had my way again, I would have steered completely clear of the handrail and just licked up the side. I'm still recovering [from the hangover]. I have been to the Melbourne Cup before and other races too and my behaviour still remains the same." OnlyFans Armpit Hair Model Fenella Fox Makes Millions by Sharing Sexy Photos, Videos & Clips BUT in Real-Life Men Call Her ‘Dirty’ and ‘Disgusting’!

Watch Jamie-Lee Mccabe's Viral Video

Avustralyalı TikTok fenomeni Jamie-lee McCabe, etkileşim almak için yürüyen merdivenleri yaladığı anları paylaştı. pic.twitter.com/WRtnQsco8H — Medyanın51Tonu (@medyanin51tonu) November 4, 2022

Some of the 750,000 TikTok viewers were more than a little uncomfortable after seeing the obscene deed, but McCabe didn't seem to be affected right away. She also admitted to the Daily Mail that the 48-hour period of bad emotions was caused by a couple too many beers. Licking the rail, according to McCabe, whose video went viral online, was quite mild in comparison to her previous antics. If you don't know what OnlyFans is, let us tell you it is a XXX platform OnlyFans doesn't traditionally provide porn like Pornhub.com or xnxx.com but it is super popular amongst fans! Even celebs like Cardi B Mia, Khalifa, Bella Thorne, Tyler Posey, and Blac Chyna coming closer to fans. OnlyFans provides you with options to subscribe XXX content. XXX website, OnlyFans models thrived in the year 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown as people lost their means to earn money.

