Who doesn't know XXX industry's multitasker, Johnny Sins? Well, he has recently left people in shock after he revealed the difference between American and Australian women in the bedroom. According to Johnny Sins, who has had sex with hundreds of partners while being filmed for XXX porn on different 18+ websites such as pornhub.com, xnxx.com, brazzers.com, naughtyamerica, etc. He revealed in an exclusive interview with DailyMail that American women are reserved as is sometimes not implied in popular culture.

The attractive 43-year-old has discovered that the Australian ladies he has encountered are aggressive and more hands on and up front. The most well-known male porn star in the world, Johnny Sins, has exposed the differences between American and Australian women in the bedroom. The attractive actor described Australian women as aggressive, "hands on," and "up front." Recently, an old picture of a college poster featuring Bollywood star Sunny Leone and two adult celebs, Johnny Sins and Mia Khalifa went viral on the web.

In a video conversation with former Married at First Sight contestant Hayley Vernon, Johnny, who has millions of social media followers, made the unexpected call. The XXX OnlyFans porn performer, 35, who also works as an escort, posted the candid exchange on Friday to her Instagram. Hayley in the video is sporting a low-cut pink underwire bra. The 43-year-old XXX adult entertainment star, who has been excited about fulfilling his dream of becoming the first adult performer to have sex in space since 2015, is going viral ever since.

As the actor answered questions with his arm around her back, Hayley massaged Johnny's knee. Contrary to popular belief, American women are modest in bed, he revealed during the video interview with former Married at First Sight contestant and XXX OnlyFans star. When it came to sex, Johnny said that he believed American women to be bashful and reserved.

