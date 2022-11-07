Undoubtedly the most popular male porn star in the world, Johnny Sins is hopeful of owning a unique record against his name - of having sex in space! The 43-year-old XXX adult entertainment star, who has been excited about fulfilling his dream of becoming the first adult performer to have sex in space since 2015, continues to be hopeful of this campaign. According to the Daily Mail, Johnny Sins’ ambitious “performance” could not materialise after adult entertainment company Pornhub failed to raise desired funds. Nevertheless, Johnny Sins, in an exclusive interview with VICE at Sexpo Australia, was asked about his thoughts on his longtime dream of becoming the “first performer to have sex in space,” he replied, “It would be very cool.” He further added, “I think Elon would get on board with it, too. He is the type. That would be an amazing promotion for SpaceX, actually. [sic]”

Porn Star Johnny Sins Hopes To Become First Performer to Have Sex in Space!

