Pornhub.com has been facing troubles consistently ever since the campaign against the XXX website about hosting child sex abuse videos and supporting child trafficking due to loose scrutiny systems. But in the efforts to make pornhub.com safer the XXX website has now decided to have "biometric system" in place to verify users. As per the statement put forth by the porn giant, the verification will still be limited to people in Pornhub's Model Program, and verification will be done by Yoti, a digital identity verification company, "by providing a current photo and government-approved identification document. Yoti will check the validity of the ID document and match the user’s ID document to their photo using secure biometric technology".

The XXX porn site recently took down millions of videos from unverified users in an ongoing investigation. Pornhub said that the claims are untrue but are now verifying the content that's been uploaded to the XXX site. Even major credit card companies Visa and MasterCard investigated their business relationship with Pornhub and revealed that they would no longer allow their cards to be used on the XXX platform. Pornhub.com shutdown row has surged after over two million people signed the petition against the adult porn website to shut it down. The "Shut Down Pornhub and Hold Its Executives Accountable for Aiding Trafficking" petition aka #Traffickinghub campaign on www.change.org founded by Laila Mickelwait and powered by the anti-trafficking organization Exodus Cry. The petition further reads how, "A quick search for the word "teen" turns up titles such as "Young Girl Tricked," "Innocent Brace Faced Tiny Teen F---ed", "Tiny Petite Thai Teen", "Teen Little Girl First Time," on and on ad infinitum." One of the incidents that the petition cites is that of a 15-year-old girl who went missing for a year. Her video was later found on Pornhub. Petition Against XXX Website Pornhub Receives Two Million Signs Demanding The Porn Site To Shut Down for Sex Trafficking & Child Rape Videos.

Pornhub.com has recently been banned in Thailand. The XXX porn lovers protested asking the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society for reasons behind the porn ban in the country. The laws state that Porn websites such as pornhub.com, xVideos, xHamster, XNXX.com, YouPorn, HClips, NaughtyAmerica etc. must follow certain processes and scrutiny protocol when it comes to hiring their pornstars or hosting a porn video. Apart from a clear contract containing what is expected from them, the contract must be fool-proof. Even amateur porn sites such as xnxxx.com, WatchMyExGF.com, WatchMyGF.me hire people to act for their XXX videos following a set of rules and regulations.

