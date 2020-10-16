Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore cricketer, Yuzvendra Chahal in August took fans by surprise when he announced his engagement with Dhanashree Verma. The spinner took to social media to break the news to everyone, and they were looking gorgeous in those pics. Just like Yuzvendra, Dhanashree is born talented his lover is no less. She is a choreographer and YouTuber with more than 1.9 million subscribers on her channel. One of her videos is now viral on social media, setting the festive mood right. On October 14, Dhanashree posted a clip on YouTube, where is given a dreamy garba performance. The songs are every millennial’s love. Dancing to the tunes of “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai” and “Pari Hu Mein,” the choreographer charmed the setting and will surely make your Navratri 2020 mood, right away.

The video begins with Dhanashree and her dance partner Vaishali, wearing a beautiful white lehenga choli for the first song, “Maine Payal Hai Chhankayi,” by the popular singer Falguni Pathak. The smooth dance performance will brighten up your mood and even bring back some good old memories. For the second song, Suneeta Rao’s “Pari Hu Mein,” the pair donned a pink and grey lehenga choli, full-on for the garba performance. Dhanashree’s effortless moves will make you gear up for the upcoming festival of nine nights.

Watch the Video Here:

Navratri 2020 celebration will be limited this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many garba and dandiya nights are cancelled. A video recently surfaced on the internet, which shows a group of people wearing PPE kits and doing the garba, to set up the festive spirit. However, it is advised to be at home, as much as possible and opt for a virtual Navratri 2020 celebration for everyone’s safety.

