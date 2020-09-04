A woman in Zambia bit off her husband's penis after he wasn't shooing away the rat from her bedroom. When she asked him to get rid of the rat in her bedroom he denied and soon she dug her teeth into his penis to cause him a "major tear", as per Mirror. The man named, Abraham Musonda is 52 years old while his wife Mukupa, 40 years old and they live in the Zambian town of Kitwe. Following an argument about getting rid of the rodent, Mukupa attacked Musonda. She revealed that after she came from a night out drinking with friends she saw a rat around her bed. She was pestered and became furious when her husband didn't help her out.

The couple is reportedly separated but lived under the same roof Mr Musonda was rushed to a Kitwe Teaching Hospital for urgent medical treatment following the incident.

This is not the first time any wife has taken such a drastic measure. Closer to home in Tamil Nadu India, a wife bit off her husband's penis, after the latter found her in a compromising state with her lover. She was arrested from Thuraimoolai village. The man has apparently threatened to make their relationship public, and the woman in a fit of anger bit off a portion of his penis. She then fled from the spot, along with her lover. A similar incident had taken place in Muzaffarnagar, where a wife in a fit of rage chopped off her husband's penis for staying with his second wife, and neglecting her in Uttar Pradesh. The man had to be immediately rushed to the hospital because he was in a critical state.

Sometimes women take such measures to defend themselves. A few months ago, a kidnapped woman, who was being sexually assaulted, bit off the penis of the man who was allegedly assaulting her on knifepoint in South Carolina. The attacker was known to be a repeat sexual offender. Just a couple of months ago, a Nigerian woman bit off her husband's penis after a violent brawl in which the man had reportedly "left marks on her breasts". After a violent clash, the husband had gone to sleep when the accused woman bit off his penis, so badly that he was rushed to the hospital in the middle of the night.

