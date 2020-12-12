Sahar Tabar, fondly known as Zombie Angelina Jolie is a viral sensation but is now facing jail time for 10 years because of her social media activities in Iran. She is known to posting heavily distorted images of herself online. However, now she has been sentenced to 10 years in jail over her social media activities after being charged with blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption as per the rules of Iran. Sahar Tabar, Iranian Instagram Star ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Contracts Coronavirus and Is Put On Ventilator.

The 19-year-old's real name is Fatemeh Khishvand and went viral in no time after posting images of herself with a zombie-like version of herself to look like Angelina Jolie. She gained an immense following on Instagram and Twitter. However, she is charged with corruption of young people and disrespect for the Islamic Republic. Even though she pleaded for release from detention because of COVID-19, she couldn't skip the punishment.

Ms Alinejad first shared the news on Twitter, writing: "10 years jail for Iranian Instagramer who used makeup & Photoshop to become a zombie Angelina Jolie. Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahar Tabar ☠️🖤 (@sahartabar.before)

Tabar urged Angelina Jolie to campaign for her, saying: "The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid," as per the Guardian. Medical records of Sahar Taba is also coming into play in the case as suggests that she had a mental illness. It is being said that she has to visit psychiatric hospitals.

