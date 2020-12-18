Sahar Tabar, aka Zombie Angelina Jolie who was recently jailed for a decade, is now "freed on bail" after the Iranian Instagram star shared heavily-doctored images of herself to look like a scary version of the actor Angelina Jolie. Last week she was jailed "obscenity" amongst other social media activities. However, on Sunday she was freed after the sentence was commuted to bail as per media reports.

Masih Alinejad, who first publicized the sentence against Tabar, said her release came after "massive media pressure" on Tehran. The "Zombie Angelina Jolie" has been released from prison in Iran just days after being sentenced to ten years in jail. Sahar Tabar, Iranian Instagram Star ‘Zombie Angelina Jolie’ Contracts Coronavirus and Is Put On Ventilator.

US-based Iranian activist Masih Alinejad revealed that Sahar Tabar, whose real name is Fatemeh Khishvand, was released on bail. She was the one who first broke the news of Tabar's imprisonment on Twitter. She said that the release came after "massive media pressure". Tabar, had originally been jailed for obscenity and insulting the hijab, according to the Iran Human Rights News Agency. Tabar had also urged Angelina Jolie to campaign for her, saying: "The Islamic Republic has a history of tormenting women. We need to be united against this gender apartheid".

Angelina Jolie’s lookalike Sahar Tabar was also arrested in the year 2019 for blasphemy. The Instagram star rose to prominence when she shocked people with her unnatural look, saying it was all plastic surgery to look like Angelina Jolie. She said her surgeries failed and the results ended up looking like a zombie version of the Maleficent actress.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahar Tabar ☠️🖤 (@sahartabar.before)

Announcing Tabar's jail sentence last week, Masih wrote online: "Sahar Tabar is only 19. Her joke landed her in jail. Her mother cries every day to get her innocent daughter freed. Dear Angelina Jolie! we need your voice here. Help us." Charges against Tabar first included blasphemy, inciting violence, gaining income through inappropriate means and encouraging youths to corruption, as per Tasnim news.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 18, 2020 11:46 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).