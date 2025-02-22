New Delhi, February 22: Jawa Motorcycles has introduced its new model, Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, in India to celebrate one year of Jawa 350 being in the market. The new bike comes with a few notable upgrades, such as the design that adds to the comfort and safety of the riders. It also comes with specific extra offerings from the company.

The new Jawa 350 Legacy Edition comes with a windshield to provide safety to riders against blurry roads and insects. The bike windshield is also useful for noise suppression. It comes with a backrest for the pillion riders for a more comfortable journey. On a thank-you note, the Czech-based motorcycle company offers a leather keychain and a Jawa 350 miniature collector's edition. It also comes with a crash guard. 2025 Honda Hornet 2.0 Launched in India; Price, Specifications and Features, Check Everything About New Honda Motorcycle.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Specifications and Features

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition continues to offer the 334cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine, capable of delivering 22.5 bhp power at 7,000 rpm and 28.1 Nm of torque at 5,000 rpm. The engine is mated with a six-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. The bike's braking system includes a 280mm disc on the front and a 240mm disc on the rear. The bike has a ground clearance of 178mm, and it supports dual-channel ABS.

According to Classic Legend's Chief Business Officer Sharad Agarwal, Jawa 350 has been loved by many customers and riding communities since its launch in India. He said that the new Jawa 350 Legacy Edition, featuring a timeless design and modern performance, would stay true to the heritage of the company. He said that the new model's design boasted perfect proportions of the aesthetics and ride dynamics. 2025 TVS Ronin Launched in India; From Price to Specifications and Features, Here’s Everything To Know About New TVS Motorcycle.

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition Price in India

Jawa 350 Legacy Edition is launched in India at an ex-showroom price of INR 1,98,950. The bike was launched to celebrate the milestone of one year of success of the Jawa 350 model, offering comfort, protection and glamour, said Sharad Agarwal. Jawa Motorcycles has announced only limited 500 units of the Legacy Edition.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2025 04:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).