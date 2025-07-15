Kia Carens Clavis EV will be launched today in India. The Carens Clavis EV launch event will be live-streamed on the official Kia India YouTube channel at 12 PM IST. The electric version will come with a charging port at the front of the EV. The company teased the launch earlier on X (formerly Twitter) and said it would come with "i-Pedal Regen technology and true 7-seater comfort." Reports suggest that Kia might offer two battery variants for the EV. It may include a 51.4 kWh battery unit offering up to 490 KM range and a 42 kWh option expected to deliver around 390 KM. The Carens Clavis EV could be priced between INR 19 lakh and INR 20 lakh (ex-showroom). The Kia Carens Clavis EV launch live streaming will start shortly on the official YouTube channel of Kia India. Tesla Model Y Launched in India at Starting Price of INR 60 Lakh, Deliveries Likely To Begin From Q3 2025; Check Range, Specifications, Features of RWD, Long Range RWD Models.

Kia Carens Clavis EV Launch Live Streaming Link

