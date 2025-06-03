Tata Motors has launched the Harrier EV in India, expanding its electric vehicle lineup, which already includes the Nexon EV, Punch EV, Tiago EV, Tigor EV, and Curvv EV. The electric SUV is equipped with a 75kWh battery that supports fast charging and is capable of providing up to 250 km of range with about 15 minutes of charging. The SUV is capable of delivering 500 Nm of torque. The Harrier EV features a Samsung Neo OLED touchscreen powered by Harman with Dolby ATMOS audio technology. The Harrier EV price will be revealed soon. Xiaomi SU7 Car Sales Surpasses 28,000 Units in May 2025, Xiaomi YU7 Production Set for July 2025, Says CEO Lei Jun.

Tata Harrier EV Features 75kWh Battery Pack

Tata Harrier EV Equipped with 75kWh Battery Pack

How it started, and how it's going now, for @TataMotors' SUV story. #Harrier EV boasts of being the most powerful SUV, with a torque figure of 500 Nm. 75kWh batt pack. 250KMs range can be added in a 15-min charge. Will Harrier EV give a new boost to the electric SUV segment too? pic.twitter.com/wjS45HQegH — Sumantra Bibhuti Barooah (@sumantrabarooah) June 3, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)