Elon Musk shared a video on X showing how Grok AI chatbot helped two individuals speaking different languages to understand each other while riding a Tesla car. In the video shared by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, two people, one speaking English and another Hebrew, conversed with xAI's Grok while reaching a destination to reach a diner (possibly a Tesla Diner). Grok AI chatbot followed the instructions and translated the Hebrew to English and vice versa for each individual. The video showcased the seamless integration of the Grok AI chatbot into Tesla EVs and how it helps the riders. Optimus Will Bring the Food to Your Car Next Year, Says Elon Musk As Tesla Announces Opening New Store in Newcastle on July 26, 2025.

Elon Musk Shared Video on Seamless Grok AI Integration into Tesla EVs

