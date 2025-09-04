TVS Ntorq 150 will be launched today in India. The Ntorq 150 launch event will be live-streamed at 02:30 PM on the official YouTube channel of TVS Motor Company. TVS Ntorq 150 price, specifications and features will be revealed during the event. The automaker has teased the scooter with a quad-LED setup. The Ntorq 150 may include a digital TFT instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity. The scooter will likely come with features like navigation, call alerts, and more. TVS Ntorq 150 price is expected to be under INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The TVS Ntorq 150 launch event will soon begin. Maruti Suzuki Victoris Features and Specifications Revealed; Check Everything About Newly Unveiled Mid-Sized SUV in India.

TVS Ntorq 150 Launch Live Streaming Link

