TVS Motor Company has teased its upcoming two-wheeler, which is set to launch soon in India. The post read, "Are you ready for a thrilling ride? Tune in on the 4th of September to know more." As per reports, the teaser is likely hinting at the TVS Ntorq 150. The company, which launched its TVS Orbiter electric scooter a few days ago, is now preparing to expand its lineup with this new sporty ICE model. The Ntorq 150 is expected to feature a sporty design with a quad-LED headlamp cluster with a split layout. It may come with a TFT display. The scooter is likely to be powered by either a liquid-cooled or air-cooled engine. As per reports, the TVS Ntorq 150 could be priced at around INR 1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. TVS Orbiter Price, Specifications and Features Revealed, Know All About Latest Electric Scooter Launched in India From TVS Motor.

TVS Ntorq 150 Teased

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)