The shares of Adani Wilmar Limited (NSE: AWL) opened in negative today, January 13, as the stock market opened. According to the latest trading developments on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Adani Wilmar Limited (NSE: AWL) was trading at INR 271.60. Notably, Adani Wilmar Limited (NSE: AWL) stock saw a decline of INR 19.50 or 6.70 per cent after opening at INR 291.10. The Adani Wilmar Limited (NSE: AWL) share had seen its 52-week high of INR 408.95 on February 26, 2024. Biocon Share Price Today, January 13: Biocon Limited Stock Opens in Green in Early Trade, Rises 3.34%.

Adani Wilmar Share Price Today

