The stocks of Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) opened in green today, January 13, during the early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) was trading at INR 373 and saw a rise of INR 12.05 or 3.34 per cent. Notably, the Biocon Limited (NSE: Biocon) share saw its 52-week high of INR 395.80 on September 17 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 13, 2025: Avenue Supermarts, Tech Mahindra, and JSW Steel Among Shares That Are Likely to Remain in Focus on Monday.

Biocon Limited Share Price Today

Biocon Limited shares opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

