The shares of Asian Paints Limited (NSE: ASIAN Paint) opened in negative today, December 19, in early morning trade. According to the latest trading updates at 10 AM, the stock of Asian Paints Limited (NSE: ASIAN Paint) was trading at INR 2,273 and saw a decline of INR72.45 from the previous day's closing of INR 2,345. On Monday, December 16, shares of Asian Paints tumbled over 8 per cent after the firm reported a 43.71 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to INR 693.66 crore for the September quarter.

Asian Paints Share Price opened in negative today, December 19. (Photo credits: NSE)

