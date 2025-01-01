Adani Wilmar Limited (AWL) share price (NSE: AWL) saw a positive start to the New Year, trading at INR 321.75, up INR 13.70 (4.45%) on January 1, 2025. The stock recorded gains on both the NSE and BSE, reflecting strong investor sentiment. The surge comes as markets opened the year on a bullish note, with AWL benefiting from optimism around the FMCG sector’s growth prospects. Analysts attribute the rise to consistent performance and favourable market conditions, setting a promising tone for AWL in 2025. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, January 1: Piramal Enterprises, Kirloskar Industries and Kalpataru Projects Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Wednesday, Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on January 1.

AWL Share Price

AWL Share Price (Photo Credit: NSE)

