Shares of Bajaj Finance Ltd (NSE: BAJFINANCE) rallied on Monday, October 6, following the company’s strong FY26 Q2 AUM growth, reflecting positive investor sentiment. The stock opened at INR 993.00 against its previous close of INR 989.75, and by 10:23 AM, it was trading at INR 1,013.85, up 2.43% in early trade. The surge comes after Bajaj Finance reported a 24% year-on-year rise in Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching INR 4,62,250 crore in Q2 FY26, compared to INR 3,73,924 crore a year earlier. The stock has a 52-week high of INR 1,036.00 and a 52-week low of INR 645.10, reflecting significant volatility and investor interest. Tata Investment Share Price Today, October 6: Tata Investment Shares Rise 1.58% Ahead of Tata Capital IPO and Stock Split; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bajaj Finance Share Price on NSE

