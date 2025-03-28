BEML share price (NSE: BEML) soared over 5% to INR 3,314 in Friday’s trading session after securing a INR 405 crore contract from Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation for manufacturing and supplying standard gauge metro cars. The deal boosts BEML’s position in India’s expanding metro rail sector. Additionally, Motilal Oswal Financial Mutual Fund acquired a stake in BEML through block deals on March 27, further fueling investor confidence. The twin developments have strengthened bullish sentiment around the stock, with analysts expecting continued momentum as the company expands its metro and rail infrastructure business. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 28, 2025: Jio Financial Services, Force Motors, and Asian Paints Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Friday.

BEML Share Price Today

BEML Share Price (Photo Credits: NSE)

