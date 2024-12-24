The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Monday, December 23, halted trading of Bharat Global Developers Ltd (BGDL) following alarming findings of fraudulent activities. The order came after SEBI received a complaint which highlighted suspicious financial disclosures and a staggering 105-fold increase in BGDL's share price, soaring from INR 16.14 to INR 1702.95 within a year. Notably, the share price of Bharat Global Developers Ltd (NSE: BGDL) before SEBI halted its trading was INR 1,236. It must also be noted that Bharat Global Developers Ltd (NSE: BGDL) share saw its 52-week high at INR 1,702.95 and 52-week low at INR 49.45. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, December 24: Whirlpool, Oberoi Realty, TVS Motor Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Tuesday; Know Which Stocks to Buy or Sell on December 24.

SEBI Halts Trading of BGDL Shares, Here's Why

