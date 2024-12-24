Mumbai, December 24: In an ever-changing financial landscape, staying informed about stock market trends is essential for making well-timed investment decisions. As per CNBCTV18, Whirlpool (NSE: WHIRLPOOL), Muthoot Capital Services (NSE: MUTHOOTCAP), HG Infra Engineering (NSE: HGINFRA), TVS Motor (NSE: TVSMOTOR), Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB), and Oberoi Realty (NSE: OBEROIRLTY), etc. are among the stocks that would remain in focus today, December 24.

It's crucial to stay updated on the latest market developments that are impacting both individual investments and the broader economy. From significant index movements and corporate earnings reports to vital economic indicators and geopolitical events shaping the market, LatestLY brings you the most relevant information to guide your investment strategy in today's dynamic market environment.

List Stocks To Buy or Sell on December 24

Whirlpool (NSE: WHIRLPOOL)

The Whirlpool stock saw modest gains, supported by strong consumer demand in the home appliance sector. Stocks of Whirlpool are expected to maintain stability with potential for slight gains as consumer confidence continues.

HG Infra Engineering (NSE: HGINFRA)

HG Infra Engineering performed well, benefiting from optimism in the infrastructure sector. Its stocks are likely see continued growth driven by infrastructure projects.

Muthoot Capital Services (NSE: MUTHOOTCAP)

The stocks of Muthoot Capital Services remained stable, with slight upward movement driven by continued demand in financial services. They are predicted to remain stable, with slight positive momentum from the financial sector.

TVS Motor (NSE: TVSMOTOR)

TVS Motor experienced positive momentum, backed by robust sales in the two-wheeler segment. TVS Motor's stocks are anticipated to perform positively, supported by sustained demand in the two-wheeler market.

Indian Bank (NSE: INDIANB)

Indian Bank remained steady, with minor fluctuations amid cautious market sentiment. Its is to experience stability with minor fluctuations based on broader market trends.

Oberoi Realty (NSE: OBEROIRLTY)

Oberoi Realty showed steady performance, supported by ongoing demand in the real estate sector. Its is expected to continue its positive trend, supported by demand in the real estate market.

On December 23, Monday, the Nifty index concluded the trading session at 23,587.5, reflecting an increase of 0.7%. During the course of the day, the Nifty reached a high of 23,869.55 and a low of 23,647.2. Meanwhile, the Sensex traded within the range of 78,918.12 and 78,189.19, ultimately closing 0.64% higher at 78,041.59, which is 498.58 points above the opening price.

The Midcap index underperformed relative to the Nifty 50, as the Nifty Midcap 50 closed with a gain of only 0.47%. Small cap stocks also lagged behind, with the Nifty Small Cap 100 ending at 18,714.3, down by 26.5 points or 0.14%.

