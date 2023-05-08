Largest crypto exchange Binance temporarily stopped bitcoin withdrawals for the second time in a day due to high volumes. Our team is currently working on a fix and will reopen (bitcoin) withdrawals as soon as possible, the company said in a recent tweet. According to a statement, withdrawals were momentarily suspended ‘due to the high volume of pending transactions’. Cryptocurrency Collapse Continues as More Major Crypto Firms Go Out of Business.

Binance Halts Bitcoin Withdrawals

