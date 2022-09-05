According to AP reports, China on Monday said that a 6.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken southwestern Sichuan province. According to reports, the 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Luding county in Sichuan province at 12:52 pm. As per US Geological Survey, the 6.6 magnitude earthquake was centered at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles).

Check Tweet:

BREAKING: China says a 6.8 magnitude earthquake has shaken southwestern Sichuan province, AP reportshttps://t.co/6CZYjdmwZm pic.twitter.com/qvVwrbqzhy — Bloomberg (@business) September 5, 2022

