Stocks of Castrol India Limited (NSE: CASTROLIND) opened in green today, February 4, during early morning trade. Castrol India Limited (NSE: CASTROLIND) shares were trading at INR 187.97 and rose by INR 11.50 or 6.52 per cent today. Notably, Castrol India Limited (NSE: CASTROLIND) saw its 52-week high and low of INR 284.40 and INR 162.60 on August 27 and January 28 last year. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, February 4, 2025: Asian Paints, Lupin, and Godrej Properties Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Castrol India Share Price

Shares of Castrol India opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

