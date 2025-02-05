Castrol India Limited (NSE: CASTROLIND) stocks opened in green today, February 5, during early morning trade. As per the National Stock Exchange (NSE) website, Castrol India Limited (NSE: CASTROLIND) shares were trading at INR 196.30 and rose by INR 8.41 or 4.48 per cent. Notably, Castrol India Limited (NSE: CASTROLIND) saw its 52-week high and low of INR 284.40 and INR 162.60 on August 27 and January 28 last year. Nestle India Share Price Today, February 5: Stocks of Nestle India Limited Fall INR 55.95 in Early Trade.

Castrol India Share Price

Shares of Castrol India opened in green today. (Photo credits: NSE)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)