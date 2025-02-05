Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND) opened on a negative note today, February 5, in the early morning trade. Stocks of Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND) were trading at INR 2,243.50 and fell by INR 55.95 or 2.43 per cent. Nestle India Limited (NSE: NESTLEIND) saw its 52-week high of INR 2,778 on September 27 last year. ITC Hotels Share Price Today, February 5: Stocks of ITC Hotels Limited Open in Green on NSE in Early Trade After Being Removed From Sensex and Other BSE Indices.

Nestle India Share Price Today

Nestle India shares opened in red today. (Photo credits: NSE)

