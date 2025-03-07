As of 10:03 AM IST on March 7, 2025, Castrol India share price (NSE: CastrolInd) is trading at INR 243.34 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), reflecting a decrease of INR 2.54 (1.03%) from the previous close. The stock experienced a significant surge on March 6, 2025, rising over 10% amid reports that Saudi Aramco is considering a potential bid for BP Plc’s lubricant assets, which include the Castrol brand. This development has attracted considerable investor attention, leading to increased trading volumes and a notable uptick in share price. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, March 7, 2025: RVNL, NMDC, Bajaj Finserv Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

Castrol India Share Price

Castrol India Share Price (Photo Credits: Google/NSE)

