Coal India Ltd (NSE: COALINDIA) shares opened at INR 375.00 on Friday, August 1, slightly lower than the previous close of INR 376.35. By 10:15 AM, the stock edged up 0.24% to trade at INR 377.25 in early trade. This mild gain comes despite the company reporting a 20.1% year-on-year drop in Q1 net profit to INR 8,734 crore. Revenue declined 4.4% to INR 35,842 crore, while EBITDA fell 12.7% to INR 12,521 crore. The stock remains closer to its 52-week low of INR 349.25 than its high of INR 543.55. HUL Share Price Today, August 1: HUL Stock Surges Over 4% for 2nd Consecutive Day Post Q1 Results; Check Latest Price on NSE.

Coal India Share Price on NSE

