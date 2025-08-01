Hindustan Unilever Ltd (NSE: HINDUNILVR) shares opened at INR 2,550.00 on Friday, August 1, up from the previous close of INR 2,521.20. By 9:55 AM, the stock had surged 4.02% to INR 2,622.50, marking its second consecutive day of strong gains. The rally comes on the back of HUL’s robust Q1 performance reported on July 31, which included a 4% volume growth and a 7.7% rise in net profit to INR 2,732 crore. Revenue also increased 3.9% year-on-year to INR 15,931 crore, though EBITDA dipped slightly by 1.3% to INR 3,558 crore. Investors appear optimistic about the company’s growth outlook despite the minor EBITDA miss. The stock is inching closer to its 52-week high of INR 3,035.00. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, August 01, 2025: Hitachi Energy India, NTPC, HCL Technologies Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Friday.

HUL Share Price Today, August 1:

HUL Share Price on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

